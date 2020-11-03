Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $646.36.

CHTR stock opened at $588.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.66 and a 200-day moving average of $565.48. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after buying an additional 249,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

