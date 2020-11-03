Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.