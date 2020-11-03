Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.73.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

