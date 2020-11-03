Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

