Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

