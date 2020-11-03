Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

CB stock opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

