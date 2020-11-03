CIBC Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 41,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

