Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $324.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.