Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $326.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

