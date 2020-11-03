Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.