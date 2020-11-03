Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,490,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 35,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.