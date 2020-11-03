Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 157,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

