Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

