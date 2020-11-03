Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.10%.

CZWI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

