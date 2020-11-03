Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

