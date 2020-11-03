Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

