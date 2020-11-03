Civic Price Reaches $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex and Liqui. Civic has a total market cap of $16.19 million and $665,538.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Mercatox, Upbit, Gate.io, Poloniex, GOPAX, Liqui, Kucoin, IDEX, COSS, Huobi, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

