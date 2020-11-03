Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLZNY. Barclays lowered shares of Clariant from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Clariant stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

