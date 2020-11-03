Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

