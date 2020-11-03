CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,691,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

