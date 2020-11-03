Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.70-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.057-7.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.93 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.83.

CLX stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

