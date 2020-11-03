CNA Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

