CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

