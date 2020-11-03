Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Societe Generale currently has $38.55 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.