Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $406,244.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

