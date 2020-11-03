Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

