Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

CGNX stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,022 shares of company stock worth $15,968,369. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 532,718 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 2,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 477,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

