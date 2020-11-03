Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGNX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $406,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,968,369. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.