Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.