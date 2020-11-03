Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 116,075 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.