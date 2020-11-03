Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

