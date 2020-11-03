Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $83,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 374,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.