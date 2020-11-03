Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FIX reissued a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,064,946.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,335,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $480,346.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

