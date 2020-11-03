Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.55 ($40.65).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.67. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

