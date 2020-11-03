COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

