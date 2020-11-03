Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELP opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 50,809.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.