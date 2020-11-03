Comparing Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 1.29 $4.13 million N/A N/A Canada Goose $720.34 million 4.79 $114.05 million $0.98 31.95

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 3 1 14 0 2.61

Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 14.66% 28.48% 11.59%

Risk and Volatility

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Dunxin Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 29, 2020, it operated 20 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

