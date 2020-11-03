Comparing comScore (SCOR) & The Competition

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare comScore to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore’s competitors have a beta of 4.90, indicating that their average share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares comScore and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million -$339.00 million -0.39 comScore Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.02

comScore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.11% -22.00% -7.89% comScore Competitors -22.61% -57.10% -27.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for comScore and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore Competitors 1604 6247 10687 493 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.13%. Given comScore’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

comScore competitors beat comScore on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

