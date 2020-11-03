Comparing PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) & PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) and PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get PRGX Global alerts:

This table compares PRGX Global and PAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global -5.16% 1.34% 0.57% PAE N/A 19.16% 1.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PRGX Global and PAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAE 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRGX Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given PRGX Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PRGX Global is more favorable than PAE.

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAE has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRGX Global and PAE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global $169.76 million 0.82 -$13.72 million ($0.18) -32.56 PAE N/A N/A $1.46 million $0.07 118.43

PAE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PRGX Global. PRGX Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of PRGX Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of PAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of PRGX Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of PAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAE beats PRGX Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. The company also offers adjacent services, including data transformation, spend analytics, supplier information management, and related advisory services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. It serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises comprising manufacturers, financial services firms, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as resource companies, which include oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.