Comparing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) & Tetra Tech (OTCMKTS:TTEK)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Tetra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $3.11 billion 1.84 $158.67 million $3.17 33.46

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 4.56% 18.03% 7.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $96.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

