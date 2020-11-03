Compass Point Upgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

ELY stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

