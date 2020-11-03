Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.36.

NYSE CXO opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Concho Resources by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

