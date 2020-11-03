Contrasting Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & GlassBridge Enterprises (NYSE:GLAE)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 4.80 $58.19 million $0.61 12.41 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 16.80 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -57.90% 5.58% 2.51% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40%

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 1 3.20 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Barings BDC beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

