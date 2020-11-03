Contrasting PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) and Lakeland Industries (OTCMKTS:LAKE)

PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PC Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PC Group and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than PC Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of PC Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PC Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Group and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 1.65 $3.28 million $0.45 49.67

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PC Group.

Profitability

This table compares PC Group and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Group N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 14.91% 22.52% 19.28%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats PC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Group Company Profile

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.