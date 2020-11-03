Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) versus Brady (OTCMKTS:BRC) Financial Review

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brady and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 1.85 $112.37 million $2.11 18.19 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 7.93 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brady and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 2 0 2 0 2.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 10.39% 14.28% 10.44% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Summary

Brady beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as an online direct-to-consumer marketing and telemedicine company worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men's; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through advertisements, and social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as retailers, wholesalers, and physician offices. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

