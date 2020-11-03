Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

