CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CORR opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.67.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.

