Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

