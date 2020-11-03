Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Position Reduced by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $97,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after buying an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 308,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 258,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital GmbH increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 43.6% during the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $303.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 34.75 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

