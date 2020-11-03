Credit Suisse Group Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $131.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

NYSE LDOS opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,514 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

